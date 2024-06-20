Suspect arrested in 7-year-old cold case

OZARK, Ala (WDHN) — Ozark Police may have cracked a cold case from around 7 years ago.

Ozark Police tells WDHN Jarrett Rodgers was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with the 2018 murder of Cornelius Crittenden.

Previous reports claim Crittenden was shot to death at Ozark Estates.

While details are limited at this time, OPD is expected to release additional information Thursday.

Stay with WDHN for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.