Suspect arrested after 19-year-old found shot to death in Orange County

A suspect was arrested after a 19-year-old was found shot to death in Santa Ana.

The suspect was identified as Gabriel Gutierrez, 19, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

On June 3, police responded to a shooting near the 1100 block of South Poplar Street at around 6:42 p.m.

Arriving officers found the victim, Angel Junior Vuelvas, 19, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman fled the arrival before police arrived.

On June 7, detectives eventually located Gutierrez and took him into custody. He was arrested on murder charges and booked at the Santa Ana Jail.

The suspect, Gabriel Gutierrez, 19, is seen in a booking photo from the Santa Ana Police Department.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting remain under investigation. Detectives are also searching for additional suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SAPD’s Homicide Section Detectives at 714-245-8390.

Anonymous tips can be provided to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227 or online at occrimestoppers.org.

