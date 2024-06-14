Suspect in Arden Arcade shooting arrested; victim gunned down near 7-Eleven identified

A man, accused in what witnesses called a drive-by shooting outside an Arden Arcade gas station, was arrested by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies, authorities said Friday.

Deputies were called just before 12:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Fulton Avenue at Hurley Way after reports of gunfire outside the 7-Eleven.

James Roseman, 38, was shot in the parking lot, which also features a 24-Hour Fitness and Pizza Guys. He suffered a gunshot wound, and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Investigators arrested Joseph Paul Demarco, 47, in Arden-Arcade on Tuesday.

Demarco, who was arraigned Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court, was charged with murder and possessing a firearm. He’s being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to appear again in court on Thursday.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, deputies said.