Suspect allegedly swiped packages from Macon porch, sheriff’s office seeks tips

A man was caught on video stealing packages off the porch of a Treyburne Way residence on May 22, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the suspect, who they released photos of Wednesday.

The man can be seen in photos from the footage putting packages into a Walmart bag before getting into a white sedan and leaving, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said in the release that the car was cruising the area before the theft.

The suspect in a porch theft was spotted wearing a jersey with the number 87 on the back.

The man is wearing a navy blue trucker hat and a T-shirt with the number 87 on the back in the photos.

Anyone with information that may help locate or identify the man is asked to call Capt. George Meadows at 478-742-3278 or gmeadows@maconbibb.us. They can also contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.