Suspect in alleged frauds totaling nearly $1 million is jailed in Athens without bond

A suspect sought by Athens-Clarke police in connection with numerous felony fraud charges was jailed early Thursday.

Reveckeyo Anwann Hill, 38, of Commerce was booked shortly before 3 a.m. at the Athens-Clarke County Jail after he turned himself in to face the 14 warrants charging him with theft by deception and identification fraud.

He was denied bond at the jail and will have to petition a judge for a bail hearing. A hold is also placed on him due to a pending warrant in Gwinnett County.

Fraud Case: Athens police on hunt for man facing numerous fraud charges, fleecing victims of nearly $1 million

Hill was arrested on the 14 warrants that stem from fraudulent vehicle loans, many linked to his business H&P Auto Brokers, according to police.

His arrest followed an investigation by detective Sgt. Nathan Franco, who had also charged him with numerous fraud charges in 2023. Hill has been indicted on some of the charges, but others are still pending a grand jury hearing. Hill has pleaded not guilty to the indicted charges.

Also, he was convicted of identity fraud and forgery charges in Elbert County, but was allowed to avoid serving time after a judge granted him an appeals bond. Northern Circuit District Attorney Parks White said this week he is attempting to have that appeals bond revoked.

Franco said the charges from 2023 and this year allege that the victims lost almost $1 million due to the fraudulently activity by Hill.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Suspect in large financial fraud investigation in Athens is arrested