Suspect in Albuquerque homicide dies of overdose in El Paso

Apr. 30—Albuquerque police say the suspect in a February homicide was found dead of an overdose near the border.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said 26-year-old Andres Chavez fled to El Paso and was found dead of an overdose on Monday.

Chavez and Daniel Hadders, 37, were charged in the Feb. 3 death of Christopher Fallen, 46.

Hadders was arrested Friday night and detectives had been looking for Chavez.

Police say Chavez and Hadders killed Fallen, who had allowed Chavez to live with him, before they burglarized his home.

Fallen's father and coworkers found him bound with tape with a plastic bag tied around his head at his home near Constitution and Carlisle NE. Soon after, police found Hadders in Fallen's car.

Police said phone records showed Chavez was at Fallen's house the night he died and then went to the homeless camp where Hadders was known to stay.

Detectives then discovered Facebook messages from Hadders trying to sell the same items stolen from Fallen's home after his death.