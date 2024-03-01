Suspect accused of trying to poison cats in Green mobile home park arrested

One of more than 50 bowls of a green substance thought to be antifreeze is show at the base of a tree in the Sandy Beach Trailer Park in Green.

Police have arrested a suspect after receiving reports that someone was trying to poison stray cats with antifreeze in a mobile home park in Green, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday news release.

James M. Genovese, 47, of New Franklin was charged with attempted animal cruelty of a companion animal, a second-degree misdemeanor; attempted animal cruelty of a non-companion animal, a third-degree misdemeanor; and poisoning animals, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Warrants were issued for his arrest.

On Feb. 23, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of an individual placing bowls of suspected antifreeze at various locations around the Sandy Beach Trailer Park, located on South Main Street in Green.

The sheriff's office conducted an investigation with the assistance of the Humane Society of Summit County. On Thursday, the humane society conducted a thorough search of the park and did not find any deceased or distressed animals.

Genovese was charged following the investigation.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office requests anyone with information on this case contact their office at 330-643-2181.

