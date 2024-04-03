Suspect accused of trying to ‘cut people’ inside San Bernardino County home

A suspect was arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife and attempting to cut people inside a San Bernardino County home.

The suspect was identified as Jesus Rosas, 26, from Phelan, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On March 31, deputies responded to a home located on the 12400 block of Golden View Street in Phelan.

Victims told authorities Rosas was allegedly armed with a knife and had attempted to “cut multiple people inside the residence.”

Deputies eventually apprehended the suspect and arrested him at the scene.

While he was being placed into the backseat of the sheriff’s patrol car, Rosas kicked one of the deputies in the face, officials said.

Rosas, who was on parole at the time of his arrest, was booked at High Desert Detention Center on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing/resisting an executive officer.

He is currently being held without bail. The relationship between Rosas and the victims is unclear.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy D. Waters at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

