Suspect accused of shooting, killing 2 in southern Utah surrenders

A suspect wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two people at a home in Washington, Washington County, has been arrested following an extensive search that started Tuesday night.

Collin Troy Bailey, 28, who is currently transitioning to a woman and goes by Mia Bailey, has been arrested, according to St. George police. Some St. George residents in the area of 2800 East and 1000 South say they watched as Bailey was surrounded and eventually surrendered without further incident to officers about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The search prompted a shelter in place alert overnight for an area of St. George. St. George police and the Utah Department of Public Safety assisted Washington police in the search. Residents in the Bloomington Hills and Fort Pierce areas were asked to shelter in place for most of early Wednesday. Residents say a helicopter circled the area around Bloomington Hills toward the river around the Fort Pearce wash, apparently searching the field for Bailey, for most of the night through Wednesday morning.

The shelter in place was lifted about 7 a.m.

The investigation began just after 7 p.m. Tuesday when Washington police were called to a report of shots fired at 1039 E. Chinook Drive. Officers responding to the scene entered the residence and found a man and woman who were dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Washington Police Lt. Kory Klotz.

"Officers on scene attempted lifesaving efforts on the two victims, but efforts were unsuccessful. Upon searching the home further, no other victims and no suspects were located. From the initial investigation, it was apparent a double homicide had occurred," he said.

Details on how detectives identified Bailey as the suspected gunman were not immediately released nor was a possible motive. The identity of the victims have not yet been released.