Suspect accused of shooting 70-year-old man during argument on Northwest Side charged

CHICAGO — Felony charges have been filed against a Chicago man accused of injuring a 70-year-old man after an argument led to a shooting on the Northwest Side on Thursday morning.

Chicago police say 64-year-old John Kastanes, an Irving Park resident, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Officers say the charges stem from a shooting that allegedly unfolded just after 10:45 a.m. on Thursday in the 3800 block of North Keeler Avenue, in Irving Park.

According to police, Kastanes and the victim, a 70-year-old man, were involved in an argument when Kastanes allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots in the victim’s direction.

Officers say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Kastanes was taken into custody within 10 minutes of the alleged shooting in the same area where it occurred.

Kastanes appeared in court on Friday for a detention hearing.

Officers have not provided an update on the victim’s condition since the shooting unfolded.

