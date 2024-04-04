Suspect accused of robbing 3 stores in 1 night across Middlesex, Worcester Counties sought by police

Authorities say the same woman committed multiple armed robberies at convenience stores across Middlesex and Worcester County on Tuesday night.

According to police, the suspect robbed three stores in Marlborough, Westborough, and Littleton, telling the clerk at each location that she had a gun. There were no reports of any injuries at any of the crime scenes. It is unclear what was taken.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian adult female, often wearing a dark cap and winter jacket or pink zip-up sweater. In one instance, she wore high dark boots.

Investigators say she drives a 2018-2019 Silver Subaru Crosstrek with Connecticut plates with visible damage on the front passenger side bumper of the vehicle.

Residents in surrounding towns are being asked to remain vigilant.

Anyone who recognizes this woman or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Marlborough Police at 508-485-1212.

Posted by Marlborough Police Department - MA on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

