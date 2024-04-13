Suspect accused of killing Ohio teenage girl arrested after out-of-state traffic stop

A traffic stop in Indiana led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Ohio.

Saturday morning, an Indiana State Police trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 70 near Knightstown, according to a spokesperson for Indiana State Police.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigators searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in murder of teen girl

During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered that the driver, 18-year-old Robert Shields III, was wanted on an active warrant out of Toledo.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the U.S. Marshals Office and Toledo Police Department were looking for Shields. He’s accused of shooting a 15-year-old girl in the head after an altercation on March 17. The teen, Jaylah Perry, died from her injuries days later.

Shields was arrested and preliminarily charged with two misdemeanor counts.

He was taken to the Henry County Jail and is waiting to be extradited to Ohio.



