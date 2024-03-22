Suspect accused of involvement with 2023 deadly Baton Rouge shooting arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect in a December 2023 deadly shooting was arrested for his accused involvement.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Travell Winfrey, 27, was arrested after being accused of being connected to the shooting death of 44-year-old Derrick Broadway. The shooting happened on Dec. 20 in the 2600 block of Convention Street. According to court documents, a witness stated the shooting happened after a verbal altercation.

Winfrey was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Huntersville, North Carolina on Jan. 18, 2024, police said.

Winfrey was transported to Baton Rouge by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and BRPD. Winfrey was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder.

