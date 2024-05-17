Suspect accused of firing shots at stepbrother in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect accused of firing shots at his stepbrother at an Abilene home has been arrested.

Jesse Treadaway was taken into custody Thursday for Aggravated Assault in connection to the incident, which took place in August 2022.

Court documents state the stepbrother reported Treadaway showed up to his home on S 27th Street, pointed a shotgun at him, and fired through a window, causing the glass to shatter.

Treadaway also told the stepbrother, “I’m going to take care of you,” according to the documents.

Investigators also found glass had been shattered with a brick, and the stepbrother’s tires had been slashed.

The documents state surveillance video showed a suspect arrive at the home before throwing objects and slashing the tires.

Treadaway now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

