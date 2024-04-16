Suspect accused of attacking man with hammer pleads not guilty to charges

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A Dover man accused of attacking another man with a hammer on Feb. 20 has entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges.

Kenton L. George, 47, of 330 W. Slingluff Ave., Dover, entered his pleas during a video arraignment before Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest on Friday. He is charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Judge Ernest continued George's $10,000 bond, set by New Philadelphia Municipal Court. George is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail.

A telephone pre-trial conference has been scheduled for May 6.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Dover man enters not guilty plea in hammer attack case