Suspect in 708 Bar and Grille shooting in Madison County Jail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — A man wanted by police in connection with a shooting at a Huntsville bar has been arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail.

According to Madison County Jail Records, Jatahj Malik Malcom was arrested Thursday on five charges of first-degree aggravated assault.

Malcom had previously been identified by the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) as a suspect in the shooting of five people at 708 Bar and Grille on May 5.

An HPD spokesperson previously told News 19 that officers responded to the scene of a shooting inside 708 Bar and Grille on Poplar Avenue. Five men were injured and taken to the hospital.

Those five men ranged in age from 29-40 years old, and they were all patrons of the business.

Malcom is being held on a $75,000 bond.

News 19 has reached out to HPD for more information regarding the arrest and will provide updates as they become available

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.