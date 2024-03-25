Suspect, 61, arrested in Peoria woman's fatal stabbing at apartment complex

A 61-year-old was arrested Sunday morning after he was identified as a suspect in the stabbing death of a 58-year-old woman at her apartment earlier that day.

The Peoria Police Department said that Josef Veil, 61, was found in the 1100 block of West Virginia Avenue at 11:18 a.m. and taken into custody without incident for interviewing purposes. He was later charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the death of Tonya J. Fuller at the Lexington Hills apartment complex early Sunday morning.

PPD said that at 1:43 a.m., they received a call from the 3400 block of West Fallen Oak Lane for a report of a woman found not breathing. When officers arrived, they found Fuller's body and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives quickly identified Veil as the subject and brought him into custody several hours later.

Veil is currently being held in the Peoria County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court. The incident occurred several hours after a 27-year-old man was found dead at the same apartment complex after he had been shot. PPD said that the incidents do not appear to be connected. An arrest has also been made in that case.

Those with further information on the incident are asked to contact PPD at (309) 673-4521 or anonymously using their Tip411 service. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Suspect arrested in Peoria woman's fatal Lexington Hills stabbing