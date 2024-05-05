Suspect, 28, arrested for attempted murder in Kailua

May 5—Honolulu police arrested a 28-year-old man Saturday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a 38-year-old man with a knife in Kailua.

The suspect was located and arrested at 5:35 p.m. for second-degree attempted murder.

The investigation is pending.

No other details were immediately available.

