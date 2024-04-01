Suspect in '23 Brockton slaying tracked to West Boylston Street in Worcester

Troopers and local officer this morning captured KAHMARI PRICE, 17, wanted for the 2023 homicide of Mark Boyd in Brockton. PRICE was on the MSP's Most Wanted list. https://t.co/Lrg4FqW78Q#captured #mspmostwanted #fugitiveapprehension — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 1, 2024

WORCESTER - A teenager wanted in the February 2023 killing of a man in Brockton was apprehended in Worcester early Monday.

Kahmari T. Price, 17, of Brockton was tracked to West Boylston Street, where he was taken into custody by the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, along with officers from Brockton and Worcester. Price was captured about 9:45 a.m. at an undisclosed address.

Price had been on the run since the shooting death of Mark A. Boyd, 33, on North Main Street in Brockton. He was shot in the head on Feb. 26, 2023, Brockton police said at the time.

An arrest warrant for Price was issued out of Brockton District Court in October. His name was added to the state police Most Wanted list.

