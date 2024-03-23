Suspect in 2023 shooting death arrested for murder

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On Friday, the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to the 2023 shooting that killed 22-year-old Halapaini Moala, according to a press release.

Molitoni Vainuku was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of murder, according to SLCPD.

Detectives with the Gang Unit received information about Vainuku in West Valley City on March 22, according to the press release. SLCPD’s Gang Unit worked with the department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and SWAT because they said it was likely that Vainuku had access to firearms.

According to police, Vainuku left his home and got into a car but was taken into custody “quickly and safely” by VCAT. Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said the arrest was the result of a “lengthy investigation.”

According to SLCPD, the investigation began on June 4, 2023, after police received calls about the shooting on West Market Street. The first officer who responded to the scene found Moala on the ground in a parking lot, and Moala later died at the scene.

The Gang Unit and Homicide Squad of SLCPD were working to identify the shooter in the case and SLCPD launched several crime suppression patrols following the shooting. SLCPD also said it began a criminal investigation into the nightclub where the shooting happened.

“It marks a significant accomplishment of our Gang Unit and Homicide Squad and will certainly advance public safety in our city,” Brown said in the press release. “The web of violence connected to this one case kept people in our community living in fear of retaliation. I hope that fear is now broken.”

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

