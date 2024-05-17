Suspect in 2023 Albuquerque shooting death arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect accused in a year-old homicide case is now behind bars. Police say 19-year-old Paul Gonzales shot and killed Devin Caballero near Constitution and Morris in May of 2023.

A criminal complaint says Gonzales was meeting up with Caballero and his friend to sell them drugs when the two got into a shootout. Police say Caballero was shot in the stomach and died at the scene. Gonzales was also shot during the incident and was taken to the hospital. Gonzales is now facing murder and tampering with evidence charges.

