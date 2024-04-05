Suspect in 2022 Lyle stabbing sentenced to probation

Apr. 4—Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The man who was accused in a 2022 stabbing incident in Lyle was sentenced Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Carson Brian Dolan, 20, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was also fined $100. There a number of conditions Dolan must follow. If he doesn't then he could face 21 months in prison.

He was also ordered to pay a total of $260 in fines and fees and will have to serve 40 hours with sentence to serve.

According to court records, Dolan entered a petition to enter a guilty plea on the charge as part of a plea deal on Jan. 16 of this year.

Dolan, who was 18 at the time, was one of several individuals involved in a fight on Nov. 16, 2022, that resulted in two teens being stabbed in the 500 block of Fourth Street. A female was stabbed in the elbow and a male was stabbed in the abdomen.

A 14-year-old was also arrested in the incident and placed in a juvenile detention facility following the incident.

According to the court complaint, video obtained of the attack shows Dolan assaulting the male victim, while the female victim is heard saying, "he stabbed me."

When questioned by detectives, Dolan admitted that there had been a "beef" between the two groups of teenagers involved and that a juvenile who supposedly committed the actual stabbing had come down from Austin.

According to the complaint, Dolan denied having a knife and that there had been no talk of a knife prior to the attack. He also said that he was uninvolved in the fight and that he went along to ensure the 14-year-old did not get hurt.