Suspect in 2022 fatal hit-and-run crash due in court this week

ST. LOUIS – The man accused of fleeing a fatal crash in 2022 is in custody and will appear in court later this week.

Ronald S. Berry, 35, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the crash happened on the morning of Jan. 12, 2022, near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard.

Prosecutors with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office claim Barry was traveling westbound and speeding when he ran through a red light and T-boned Shawntee Herron’s car. Barry reportedly got out of his car and ran away from the scene. Herron was killed in the crash. She was 45.

Berry remains jailed without bond and is due in court on April 12 for a detention hearing.

