Suspect in 2021 North Lubbock fatal shooting sentenced to 30 years

A 32-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison after admitting in court to the 2021 shooting death of a 25-year-old woman during an argument with his brother over a stolen gun.

Gabriel Lee Mendoza appeared in the 137th District Court before Judge John McClendon and pleaded guilty to a count of murder in the Feb. 25, 2021 shooting death of Yajaira Monsibais, a mother of four.

Murder carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

However, Mendoza will have to finish serving a decade-long federal prison sentence before serving the 30-year sentence in a state prison.

Mendoza's charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation that began about 8:38 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021, after Lubbock police responded to a shots-fired call in the 300 block of Avenue T and found Monsibais suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release from Lubbock police.

Monsibais was taken by EMS to University Medical Center where she died.

Investigators spoke with Mendoza's grandmother, who told them that her grandson and his brother had been arguing over a stolen firearm and that Mendoza told her he was going to kill his brother over the weapon.

She said that night when Monsibais and Mendoza's brother arrived at the residence in a white car, Mendoza walked out of her house armed with a long rifle and fired several shots at the vehicle from the front yard of her home, court documents state.

The vehicle returned to her home and she saw her other grandson hold Monsibais, who was bleeding from a gunshot wound, the documents state.

Another relative of the Mendoza brothers told investigators that he heard Mendoza say earlier that day that he was going to kill his brother for stealing his property.

Mendoza ran away from the scene, and investigators with the Metro Unit obtained a murder warrant for Mendoza.

Mendoza's attorney, Jeff Nicholson, said after the hearing that his client fled out of fear but was "very remorseful from the get-go."

"He never blamed anyone else," he said. "Not ever did he deny or come up with excuses. He was very distraught about what he had done."

Nicholson, who described the case as "sad and terrible," said his client didn't set out to hurt anyone when he fired at the vehicle but understood that his "foolish" actions made him culpable under the felony murder statute.

"This was never a case about guilt," Nicholson said.

Meanwhile, Texas Anti-Gang Center investigators learned that Mendoza was hiding at a residence in the 200 block of Avenue U, and he was arrested the next day.

While Mendoza was in jail on the murder charge, a federal grand jury indicted him on drug charges in connection with a year-long multi-agency investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Lubbock.

The investigation, dubbed "Operation Taste the Rainbow," resulted in the arrest of 40 people in multiple cities in Texas for their roles in the enterprise.

The investigation involved more than 200 agents from nine law enforcement agencies, who seized more than two kilograms of methamphetamine and 25 guns. However, investigators believe the drug trafficking organization was found to have distributed dozens of kilograms of methamphetamine in the Lubbock community during its run, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Mendoza was charged with counts of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

In January 2022, he pleaded guilty to a count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, admitting to facilitating the sale of about 83 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in November 2020, according to court documents.

He faced a punishment of 10 years to life in prison. In June 2022, he was handed a 10-year prison sentence, which was ordered to run consecutively to whatever punishment resulted from his murder charge.

