Suspect in 2014 Albuquerque murder arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a nearly ten-year-long murder investigation has been arrested. Jesus Alberto Chacon Morales was one of the three suspects in the 2014 murder of Idali Reyes. According to BCSO, the other two suspects were arrested shortly after but Chacon Morales fled to Mexico.

They say Chacon Morales was located and extradited to Albuquerque by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday. He’s been charged with murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and more.

