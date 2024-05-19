Suspect, 2 others dead in officer-involved shooting in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect and two victims have died following an officer-involved shooting in Fort Pierce on Saturday morning, police confirmed.

Just after 11 a.m., Fort Pierce police responded to a possible shooting victim near North 24th Street and Avenue M. As they were treating a victim, officers heard several shots fired nearby.

The armed suspect, identified as Bernard Smith, 28, of Fort Pierce was found one block over on North 25th Street. Smith and the officers fired shots at each other, resulting in Smith’s death. Police said no officers were harmed.

Two other shooting victims were found by police and St. Lucie County deputies near the area. Officials said two of the three victims died from their injuries. The third victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

“This is something that officers are constantly faced with, the dangers of what they have to encounter on the streets,” Fort Pierce Police Major Michael Santiago said. “Fortunately, our highly trained officers were able to end this violent spree before it went any further.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jesse Love at 772-302-4790. Anonymous tippers can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the officer-involved shooting.

This remains an active investigation.

