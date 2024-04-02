Susie Dent: I want to be buried with all 20 volumes of the Oxford English Dictionary

Dent says she wants her coffin to be carried on a rickshaw as part of the funeral procession - Rachel Joseph

Susie Dent has revealed she wants to be buried with “all 20” volumes of the Oxford English Dictionary and then come back to haunt the Countdown studio.

The lexicographer said she wants her coffin to be carried by comedians who feature on the spin-off show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, such as Joe Wilkinson, Katherine Ryan, Jimmy Carr and Joe Lycett.

Dent, 59, said that because viewers of the Channel 4 show only ever see her top half, her top half would be “swooping” around the set, trying to haunt the person who took her job.

Describing her funeral procession plans in a wicker coffin, she told the Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake podcast: “I’d like to go, I think, on a rickshaw.

“I’ve not been on one before. I’d like to have some naff 80s music playing very loudly and be carried in on a rickshaw.

“The only problem with this is, I would quite like to be buried with all 20 volumes of the Oxford English Dictionary, so that could be a bit of a struggle especially coming up to a hill on a cliff.

“So, maybe I can have a tandem rickshaw or something or people pushing to give them help.”

Dent would like Jimmy Carr and Jon Richardson (R) to be part of her funeral procession and Sean Lock (L), who died in 2021, to meet her at Heaven's gate - Victor De Jesus / UNP

Deciding who would be the pallbearers, she continued: “I decided it would be some of the comedians - many of the comedians from 8 Out of 10 Cats.

“Can you imagine Joe Wilkinson in his stained brown suit having some kind of laugh not knowing what he’s doing?

“Jon [Richardson] would be too small walking on behind, Katherine Ryan maybe Jimmy, Joe Lycett please - just a few of those, I just thought they could make it a funny affair.

“They will struggle, Joe’s suit is going to be even more stained.”

On whether she’d be interfering from the grave, she added: “I figured I’m going to haunt the Countdown studio because I don’t like the thought of anyone taking over from me.

“If I do haunt it, it’s only going to be half of me because people only ever see the top half.

“So I’m going to be torso only. I’m just going to be the top half.

“So I think in that spirit it’s just going to be the top half of me swooping around and definitely haunting the person trying to take over.”

She said she’d like to be greeted at the “pearly gates” by her father, her childhood dog and Sean Lock.