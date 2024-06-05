Susana Morales murder: Opening statements to begin in ex-officer’s trial
Opening statements will begin on Wednesday in the trial for a former Doraville police officer charged in a Gwinnett teen’s murder.
Miles Bryant is on trial for the murder of 16-year-old Susana Morales, who vanished in July 2022 after visiting a friend’s house.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Her body was found dumped in the woods nearly 20 miles away in Feb. 2023. Investigators say Bryant, a Doraville officer who worked at the apartment complex, kidnapped and murdered Morales.
On Monday, Bryant rejected a plea deal from prosecutors. On Tuesday, both sides whittled down the jury pool to the 12 jurors and several alternates.
The trial now moves to opening statements beginning at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
RELATED STORIES:
TIMELINE: Here are key moments in the tragic murder of 16-year-old Susana Morales
Former officer charged with 16-year-old Gwinnett girl’s murder now charged with trying to rape her
Family of murdered Gwinnett teen files lawsuit against apartment complex where she was last seen
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]