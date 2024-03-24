Survivors mark 1 year after deadly EF-4 tornado forever changed Mississippi town

ROLLING FORK, Miss. – Survivors are remembering the day a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Rolling Fork, forever changing their small Mississippi community.

On March 24, 2023, 21 people were killed in Mississippi during a severe weather outbreak, with most of the casualties reported in Rolling Fork.

The storm produced a deadly EF-4 tornado and two EF-3s in Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service.

Throughout its nearly 60-mile path, the EF-4 twister produced a maximum of 195-mph winds in Rolling Fork and was on the ground for a terrifying 71 minutes.

The natural disaster reshaped the community with less than 2,000 people. Almost a third of the population in Rolling Fork lost their homes that day.

One year later, some survivors still live in temporary housing or hotels as they wait for their homes to be rebuilt. Newly built homes are popping up as the recovery continues.

Meanwhile, entire neighborhoods are nothing but concrete pads where more than 40 houses were once homes to 42 families.

Sunday was marked with memorials for some of the victims, including a balloon release in memory of Brenda Odems, one of the tornado victims.

Survivors are taking comfort in their community as they remember the chaos and the tragedy of the March 24, 2023, tornado.

Tracy Harden and her husband Tim saved nine people during the tornado by sheltering them inside the cooler at their business, Chuck's Dairy Bar. She was later awarded the FOX Nation Weather Award for Courage.

"Today, for a lot of us, is painful, but I woke up this morning taking a lot of comfort in the fact that so many of us will get to be together," Harden said.





