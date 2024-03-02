Survivors hope for truth in Nassar document transfer

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Previously privileged documents from the Michigan State University Larry Nassar investigation began being transferred to the state’s top prosecutor.

A parent of a survivor and the executive director of the group supporting them says there’s hope for truth and peace as the arduous journey begins.

It was long overdue in the minds of survivors and their parents.

“It’s really a lot of mixed feelings because of how long it took to get there,” said Valerie Von Frank. “Because of how hard we had to fight to get to this point.”

von Frank knows the struggle well after fighting along with her daughter and the other survivors and families that make up POSSE, parents of sister survivors engage.

The group has been outspoken for the release of documentation to better learn who knew what.

And when.

In December, the MSU Board of Trustees approved the release of more than 6,000 documents to the Attorney General’s office. The records in question relate to disgraced former sports doctor, Larry Nassar.

University officials said on Friday that they will release the documents in batches. Part of that process includes reviewing and redacting materials before it’s handed over.

“The documents are being appropriately redacted for FERPA, HIPPA and other personal/privacy laws before they are sent to the AG’s office,” said a university spokesperson in a statement to 6 News.

The transfer is expected to be completed this month. The process is already not sitting well with Von Frank. She said several survivors were not informed ahead of time, which left them little time to brace.

“They feel exhausted rather than exhilarated. And it’s too bad because it could have been a process that involved them, that they could celebrate,” said Von Frank.

Once received, the documents are expected to be thoroughly reviewed by state investigators.

“Our priority is re-opening the investigation, reviewing the documents, and making investigative and prosecutorial decisions with thorough consideration of the material and due process,” said Danny Wimmer, spokesperson for the AG’s office.

Von Frank said she looked forward to the documents finally seeing the light of day.

“I think everybody is going to be relieved, it’s just the final pieces that they need,” she said. “People want to move on with their lives but they can’t when there’s pieces hanging out there like this.”

6 News reached out to the university for a follow-up comment on whether survivors were notified before Friday’s announcement but have yet to hear back.

The attorney general’s office said it’s too soon to share a timeline for when or if the documents will be released to the public.

