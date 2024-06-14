Survivor in a murder-suicide case charged with the deaths of an infant boy and woman

A man who shot a woman and an infant boy, and then tried to end his life, was charged with their murders Thursday, Broward deputies say.

While Andre Lanns, 27, is still hospitalized in critical condition, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced it has arrested him and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.

Around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, 911 callers reported a shooting in the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive in Deerfield Beach, the sheriff’s office said. Arriving deputies found Lanns wounded in the street after he shot himself. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In a nearby home, deputies discovered Marrina Guadagnino and Andre Lanns III, the infant, shot dead. Deputies did not divulge their relationship.

The tragedy was among several murder-suicides in South Florida over the past few weeks:

▪ On June 7, a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her 4-year-old son while they were in the ATM drive-thru of a West Kendall Chase Bank. He then killed himself.

▪ On June 6, a murder-suicide in a Coral Gables apartment complex left a man and woman dead and her 20-year-old son wounded

▪ On June 2, two men and two women were killed in a murder-suicide at a West Kendall home. The suspected shooter, a man believed to be around 60 years old, was found in a room by himself with a gun. Police said he killed the three other people who were scattered inside the home before killing himself.

After gathering evidence, deputies on Thursday evening obtained an arrest warrant for Lanns for two counts of first-degree murder.

If you or someone you know is thinking about self harm, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It’s available 24/7.