Survivor of Ghent toll booth crash speaks out

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — As Brittany Rose read the disjointed text from her mother, Virginia Sizemore, she rushed from her nursing job to Princeton Community Hospital in a panic.

Sizemore, 59, of McDowell County was the second car in the toll lane when a vehicle crashed into the car behind her and sent her ping-ponging through the booth.

Sizemore told her daughter the details, who then sat down with me to tell her mother’s story.

“And she was like, the only thing I remember, she was like, I had rolled my window down and I was getting ready to pull up to the toll booth to pay the toll. She was like, I looked back through my mirror and I saw the van flying up behind us. She was like, I was thinking in my head, oh my God they need to slow down, and she was like before I could think anything else. The van took and hit the car behind her which in course hit her,” said Rose.

Sizemore’s car then slammed into the car in front of her, sending both cars outside the toll lane.

Sizemore said she’d gotten out of her car herself and hadn’t even realized that she’d hit someone ahead of her.

All she could see was the wreckage behind her and the smoke billowing from the toll lanes.

“She was like, there was an older lady that came running over to me screaming, that you’re a miracle, you’re a miracle. She was like, and I didn’t even know where she came from, she was like, but she was like after I think back now, she was like, it was the car in front of me cause she said at the time, you saved us,” said Rose.

Rose said that her mother was immensely relieved that she hadn’t hurt anyone in the car in front of her, but she does wonder if the toll booth worker made it out okay.

Sizemore is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for a brain bleed, a right orbital fracture, and fractures to her C-6 and C-7 cervical spine vertebrae.

Sizemore will be heading to physical therapy soon, and says that her trauma surgeon believes her recovery will take three months at the minimum.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing at this time.

