Survivor of deadly mass shooting at Elleven45 Lounge speaks out with heavy heart

A college student who survived a deadly mass shooting inside of a Buckhead nightclub spoke with Channel 2′s Michael Seiden in a Channel 2 Action News exclusive on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Taylor Holmes, 22, walked us through the terrifying moments when bullets started flying.

Holmes is finally out of the hospital and at home recovering after being shot in the leg a Elleven45 Lounge over Mother’s Day weekend.

While she is recovering, she is doing so with a heavy heart. Holmes got emotional as she talked bout how she and her aunt, Mari Creighton, went to the nightclub for a night of fun and celebration.

“I’ve been doing good. I just started therapy so things are progressing,” said Holmes.

Holmes is one of six people who were injured in the shooting that night. Her aunt, Creighton, was shot and killed, along with 20-year-old Nakyris Ridley.

“That was my best friend. I just hate she’s not here to see life and she lit up the room everywhere she would go she was just a sweet soul so sorry,” said Holmes.

Holmes said she doesn’t remember much about the awful night, but she added that she was relieved to hear that police had made an arrest.

On Thursday, APD confirmed the arrest of Karanji Reese, 21, who is now facing multiple charges, including murder.

“I’m glad they apprehended someone and hope he gets prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. However, it still doesn’t bring my sister back. No matter what they do, my sister is never going to be here,” said Tiffany Eason.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a search warrant that detailed the moments leading up to the deadly shooting. Detectives said the intended victim, Ridley, is seen on surveillance video approaching the suspect and then punching him.

Police said that’s what sparked the fight. Seconds later, investigators said the suspect, Reese, is seen pulling out a gun and recklessly firing it at Ridley before running out of the club.

As police continue to investigate, Holmes said she still can’t understand why security stopped her aunt and best friend for what she had on her keychain, but couldn’t prevent a gun from getting inside the club.

“They took her mace but ya’ll let two people in the club with guns. Like it just doesn’t add up to me,” said Holmes.

On Thursday night, Channel 2 Action News also learned that Rese has a long criminal history.

According to Fulton County Jail records, he was already out on bond on charges of theft and fleeing from police.

He was also indicted for a shooting outside of Cumberland mall in 2021 but prosecutors dropped the charges against him.

