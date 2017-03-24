I Survived the Master Cleanse-Then Gained All the Weight Back

Last summer I voluntarily chose to stop eating for 10 days. I gave up solid foods as part of the Master Cleanse.

At 5'6", I couldn't budge my scale from around 140, no matter how many times I tried South Beach or Slim-Fast (and yes, I realize my desire to lose was more about vanity than health). A colleague told me he'd permanently shed 20 lbs. on the Master Cleanse, a very controversial liquid diet that helped Beyonce quickly slim down for her role in Dreamgirls. The no-solid-food rule sounded a little scary, but the thought of losing 10 lbs. fast was too tempting to resist. So I started poking around the Internet and found a surprising number of Master Cleanse tips-some useful (always stay near a bathroom) and some not (rub your belly to rid it of toxins).

I was ready to spend 10 days ingesting nothing but homemade lemonade. Here's what happened:

Day 1: Every day I was supposed to guzzle 16 oz. of salt water in the morning, and sip a mug of hot laxative tea before bed. According to Google, this was supposed to eliminate years of waste accumulated in my body. That's basically a fancy way of describing water-like diarrhea and killer stomachaches.

Day 2 I wasn't as hungry as I expected to be and even felt more energized than normal. But that night I went to the movies and could smell my friend eating gummy worms two seats away. I had to sit on my hands so I didn't reach over and steal some.

Day 3 Wanting to burn some extra calories, I spent the day walking around the city. Since you're not eating anything on the cleanse, you're not supposed to exercise-and I soon found out why. Feeling faint, I had to sit down on more than a few benches on my way home. "Are you insane?" my friend texted me mid-rest, begging me to stop.

Day 4: I woke up weighing 135-I'd finally broken my 140 plateau! Seeing the scale go down was exhilarating and addicting.

Day 5: Socially, it was an awkward week to cleanse. My colleagues and I were taking our new manager to lunch, and an old college professor wanted to have dinner. My new coworker asked if I wasn't feeling well when I ordered a measly bowl of egg drop soup at a Chinese restaurant. Embarrassed by my no-solid-food streak, I faked an upset stomach.

That night my professor picked a steakhouse. After just two bites of steak and some asparagus, I realized there's a reason you're not supposed to eat solid foods while consuming all that laxative tea.

Day 6: I easily buttoned up a pair of skinny jeans that last fit when I was 18. I spent the majority of the day collecting recommendations for reputable tailors and vowing to do the cleanse seasonally.

Day 7: My tongue turned white a couple of days ago, which my Internet research said was normal. However, I wasn't sure why it was normal because I'd never bothered to buy the Master Cleanse manual ($3-14; amazon.com). I wasn't supposed to stop cleansing until it returned to its normal color, which generally happens on Day 7. But it hadn't changed yet, so it didn't look like I was going back to eating anytime soon.

Day 8: Many people on the Master Cleanse claim that by Day 8, they wake up feeling like a new person. I woke up feeling very moody and uncomfortable. Whoever said that Day 8 is enlightenment needs to be enlightened. My weight hadn't changed and I was ready to eat my own hand.

Day 9: The scale didn't budge again and my tongue was still white. Was I on a Master Cleanse plateau? I changed my mind about doing this four times per year.

Day 10: Sitting on my couch at 11 p.m., counting down the minutes until midnight, I looked down and noticed that my thighs had turned to jelly. While I'd lost weight all over-and had finally shed my tummy rolls-I hadn't expected to lose so much muscle mass.

At 12:01 a.m., I gobbled down some chocolate chip cookies, even though my tongue was still white. Ten days is the recommended minimum for cleansing-some people can go up to 40 days-but since I wasn't losing any more weight, it no longer seemed worth it.

The aftermath

While I managed to maintain my 10 lb. weight loss for a few months, it wasn't long before I started indulging in foie gras and chocolate cake again-and regained all the weight. I never forgot the thrill of losing so many pounds so fast, so I attempted the Master Cleanse again a few months later. But three days in, I realized that I was going down a dangerous path, and I quit.

