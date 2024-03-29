Surveyors for wind farm survey impacted area

Mar. 29—The sight of surveyors working for Enel Green Power in Dickinson County raised concern for some area residents. At the heart of the issue was holes being made in county roadways.

"Enel has been working with a licensed Kansas surveyor to conduct American Land Title Association (ALTA) surveys," said Jon Beck, Development Manager for the Hope Ridge Wind project. "During this process the surveyor will locate very specific geodetic marks, also known as survey markers, to support project mapping. These marks are predetermined and are typically located at the corners of intersections but can sometimes be in the road."

Survey markers are physical markers placed in the ground, embedded into rock, or affixed to a pipe or concrete pillar. They are typically made of metal, such as aluminum, steel, or stainless steel. They are placed where points need to be identified, such as corners of a property, points along a line, or features of a building. The markers are then used as reference points for other measurements.

Once the marker is in place, it is fastened with a lock or tamper-proof seal to ensure it cannot be moved or disturbed without the surveyor's knowledge, which according to U.S. Code section 1858 is illegal and can lead to fines or imprisonment.

Enel is working with the county to get the holes addressed, Beck said.

At the March 14 County Commission meeting, a resident questioned if any of the county commissioners or employees were aware of the surveying work or if the surveyors had received approval before beginning.

Following up on that question March 21, County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf said surveyors do not need permission to survey land. Impacted roads for this survey included all roads with survey markers that fall in the project footprint, Beck said.

The completion of the survey puts Enel one step closer to bringing their request for a conditional use permit to the Dickinson County Planning and Zoning board.