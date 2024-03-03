Survey says…most Foley residents enjoy their quality of life. Here are more results.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley residents have shared their thoughts on everyday life; now, the city has shared some of the feedback.

Here are the initial results from a recent survey:

Quality of Life: Most people (70% of respondents) said that quality of life in Foley was either good or excellent. “Respondents also said that the city has well-maintained parks and that they feel safe,” a news release stated.

Affordability of Housing: 30% of respondents were neutral, more than 25% disagreed that housing is affordable, and more than 15% strongly disagreed.

Navigation and Transportation: When asked if drivers could get around easily in Foley, over 40% strongly agreed. According to the release, there were “a lot of neutral and a lot of disagree or strongly disagree” as well.

Improvements: When asked what the city could do better, more than 80% of respondents mentioned transportation infrastructure such as roads and sidewalks. The next-highest response, at 40%, respondents mentioned community development such as permitting and inspections.

Foley recently held three public meetings to discuss the city’s developing strategic plan. The city has grown from 14,618 in 2010 to about 25,000 today. (Photo: City of Foley)

Officials say the feedback from residents will help to develop a strategic plan for Foley, which has seen a population surge in the past 10 years. The city has grown from 14,618 in 2010 to about 25,000 today, according to a news release.

“This is a community, as we all know, that’s undergoing tremendous change,” said Karen Whichard, a senior consultant with BerryDunn, an accounting and consulting firm. “There are a lot of needs. There are a lot of items to prioritize.”

And, she said, “There are limited resources.”

During recent public meetings, participants talked about issues such as quality of life, affordability of housing, transportation, road improvements, and city growth.

These topics were also asked in the city’s web survey. Foley residents can still take the survey.

According to Foley city leaders, the survey results will be used to draw up the strategic plan.

