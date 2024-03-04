Survey names 16 best restaurants to get a burger in Massachusetts
A new survey has revealed the best restaurants to get a burger in Massachusetts.
Taste of Massachusetts says it surveyed more than 1,000 Bay Staters “to ensure you know where to go for your burger fix.”
There were 220 restaurants nominated in the survey but after 5,000 people took part in four rounds of “very close” voting, Taste of Massachusetts settled on a list of 16 finalists.
Lewis’ Bar and Grill at 92 Central Street in Norwood was named the top restaurant to get a burger in the state.
The full lost of the top local eateries to get a burger are ranked as follows:
Lewis’ Bar and Grill in Norwood
Tessie’s Bar & Kitchen in Waltham, Walpole
R. F. O’Sullivan’s in Lynn
Boston Burger Company -- Various locations
Fix Burger Bar in Worcester, Leominster, Marlboro
KKatie’s Burger Bar in Plymouth, Hyannis, Marshfield, Plympton, West Bridgewater
TJ Callahan’s in Tewksbury
Idle Hour in Quincy
The Blue Ox in Lynn
Wu Burger in Woburn
Union Straw in Foxboro
Mr. Bartley’s Burger Cottage in Cambridge
Craigie on Main in Cambridge
Red Heat Tavern in Bedford, Milford, Westboro, Wilmington
White Hut in Holyoke, West Springfield
Clyde’s Grill and Bar in Walpole
Massachusetts bar named as one of the best Irish bars in the U.S
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW