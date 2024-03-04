Survey names 16 best restaurants to get a burger in Massachusetts

A new survey has revealed the best restaurants to get a burger in Massachusetts.

Taste of Massachusetts says it surveyed more than 1,000 Bay Staters “to ensure you know where to go for your burger fix.”

There were 220 restaurants nominated in the survey but after 5,000 people took part in four rounds of “very close” voting, Taste of Massachusetts settled on a list of 16 finalists.

Lewis’ Bar and Grill at 92 Central Street in Norwood was named the top restaurant to get a burger in the state.

The full lost of the top local eateries to get a burger are ranked as follows:

Lewis’ Bar and Grill in Norwood Tessie’s Bar & Kitchen in Waltham, Walpole R. F. O’Sullivan’s in Lynn Boston Burger Company -- Various locations Fix Burger Bar in Worcester, Leominster, Marlboro KKatie’s Burger Bar in Plymouth, Hyannis, Marshfield, Plympton, West Bridgewater TJ Callahan’s in Tewksbury Idle Hour in Quincy The Blue Ox in Lynn Wu Burger in Woburn Union Straw in Foxboro Mr. Bartley’s Burger Cottage in Cambridge Craigie on Main in Cambridge Red Heat Tavern in Bedford, Milford, Westboro, Wilmington White Hut in Holyoke, West Springfield Clyde’s Grill and Bar in Walpole

