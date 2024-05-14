Survey: 58% of those using ABQ’s 311 service at least ‘satisfied’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For years, 311 has been the go-to phone number to get answers to questions about city services in Albuquerque. Now, the city reports that the majority of users are “satisfied” or “very satisfied.”

“311 is a critical resource for everyone in our city, and we’re always working to improve the service so folks can get the support they need,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a press release. “With 311, we’re keeping lines of communication open and making sure that government is accessible and ready to serve our families.”

The city says its annual community survey shows the majority of users were happy with the quality of information provided when they contacted 311. The survey also shows most users still prefer contacting 311 by phone, rather than online or through the “SeeClickFix” app.

Anyone can use 311 to get info about non-emergency services or to report issues related to:

Housing Code Violations

Human Waste

Metro Security

Parking

Street Debris, Obstructions and Repairs

Abandoned Vehicle

Aggressive Dog

Graffiti

Lost Animal

Missed Trash Pick-Up

Needles

Potholes

Residential Large item Pick-Up and Cart Request

Streetlights

Weed & Litter Complaint

Fireworks

“Every year, we’re looking at how to improve upon our service, and recently we’ve seen that means not only improving our processes on the backend, but also reaching new people by expanding our outreach and the tools you use to contact 311,” Director of the Department of Technology and Innovation Mark Leech said in a press release. “311 is a touchpoint on what’s happening in Albuquerque, and we want to make it easy for everyone to let us know what they need.”

