Surveillance video shows violent DUI crash that killed 3 in Pomona

AI is "not open in any sense," the battle over encryption is far from won, and Signal's principled (and uncompromising) approach may complicate interoperability efforts, warned the company's president, Meredith Whittaker. Speaking onstage with me at StrictlyVC LA, Whittaker called out a resurgence of legislative attacks on encryption as "magical thinking." Ironically, or perhaps cynically, one of the animating factors has been a decade of calls for tech companies to take more responsibility.