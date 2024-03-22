Surveillance video shows truck plow through fence, hit deck in Baldwin Borough

A truck barreled off Churchview Avenue in Baldwin Borough on Thursday afternoon, taking out a fence and three parked cars, pushing one of them into the deck behind a home and then getting stuck underneath.

“I heard the bang and I ran out and made sure everybody was okay,” said Erica Hindman, who owns The Pizza Company right across the street.

On 11 at 11, see the video that captured it all & learn why neighbors say it could have been a lot worse.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Roberto Clemente jersey worn during 1960 World Series-winning season sells at auction for over $250K Deadly Jeannette fire: How you can help surviving mom, 2 kids 4 children, father killed in Westmoreland County house fire VIDEO: Pittsburgh sports bars, hotels hoping to cash in on March Madness DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts