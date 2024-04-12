Surveillance video shows downtown Bakersfield business break-in; officers arrest suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A burglar was caught on security cameras smashing through a downtown Bakersfield business but police were able to quickly make an arrest.

The Bakersfield Police Department posted video of the burglary and arrest on social media.

Police said the burglary and arrest happened on March 28. At around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a burglary in progress at a business in the 2200 block of E Street. An officer quickly arrived on scene and found the suspect still inside.

Edited surveillance footage from inside the business showed the suspect breaking and appearing to take eyeglasses. At one point in the video, the suspect notices a camera and knocks it over.

Police said the suspect was ordered out of the building but the suspect tried to run off. The suspect was quickly chased down and arrested.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for burglary and resisting arrest, officials said.

