Surveillance video captures woman skipping out on $200 salon bill in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A Oklahoma City salon said one woman left without paying her bill, now they’re warning others to be aware.

Vanessa Resendiz is the owner of ‘V’s Esthetics’ located on I-240 service road and she said security camera footage showed an unidentified woman walking into her salon Thursday afternoon.

Resendiz said the woman checked-in under a fake name and after receiving over two hours of several services, she walked out without paying.

“I was just in shock, it’s a small business,” said Resendiz. “It definitely is an inconvenience just because we do put our time, energy.”

“She did have a card on her but that was a fake card. It looked legit, but she said she needed to pay with a different card,” said Resendiz. “So she went to her car and she just sped off.”

Resendiz said the woman skipped out on nearly a $200 bill.

“We did take some before and after pictures and then once she was about to leave, she told us to delete them, which should have been our first red flag. But we never thought that would happen,” said Resendiz.

The Oklahoma City Police Department posted on Facebook hoping someone might know something.

“I feel like she’s a professional because her license plate wasn’t like an average license plate. She just swooped it off and threw it in her car and just sped off,” said Resendiz.

Resendiz said she’s always heard other stories like this but never expected it to happen at her salon.

Now that it has, she is urging other salon owners to stay cautious.

“I just think that was a very horrible thing to do,” said Resendiz. “Just every salon owner, be careful, you know, be aware.”

If anyone has any information on this you are asked to contact the Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.

