Surveillance of shooter believed to be Brown shown in trial

Mar. 7—GOSHEN — The state continued its case-in-chief in a jury trial on the shooting at the Elkhart Eagles Club 395, 225 W. Marion St., Elkhart April 17, 2022.

Dentrell Brown, 28, is charged with attempted murder for the shooting. Police said in the charging affidavit that a fight broke out and the entertainment director attempted to remove the man from the situation, but Brown instead ran out the exit door, returning moments later with a gun. He allegedly discharged it several times and then left.

The affidavit said a witness told police said she'd left the building after a large fight broke out in the event hall. Saadallah Altameemi and Lamondrew Townsend were shot several times.

Medical staff told the jury that while the injuries to Altameemi and Townsend could have been fatal, steps were taken to avoid high risk, although both men were placed into the ICU and required extensive surgeries and physical therapy following the shooting.

Elkhart City Police Corporal Tyler Cruse said when he first got to the club, he immediately found a woman either hiding or attempting to grab a gun in her car, but the gun had not been recently fired.

During examinations Thursday, Homicide Detective D'Andre Biller of the Elkhart City Police Department told the jury that the woman's gun was not taken for analysis, but they did follow up with her, and the suspect was noted as a black male.

Defense Attorney Andrew Baldwin also questioned why Cruze didn't order the other hundreds of people in the area where the shots were coming from to stop for him for a search.

"You can't just search somebody because they're in that area," Biller said. "You've got to have some kind of reason. Like with her she dove into a car and was searching for something."

During the trial Wednesday Cruze confirmed to police that he did ask other people to stop, but many didn't. Baldwin questioned if some of those people might have been involved in the shooting.

"I wasn't there, so I'm not second-guessing one of my officers when I wasn't at the scene, I don't know what kind of chaos was going on," Biller said.

Biller also noted to the jury that she contacted several people, but they refused to testify. For many people, her department was unable to find to subpoena, and some they even had to pick up to interview during investigations. Biller said that because Brown had fled the state, her department had to enlist the assistance of the U.S. Marshalls.

Baldwin also questioned her about what he called "the missing eight minutes of video." Biller said she didn't feel as though the video, which came from Kao's in Elkhart, was problematic in proving the case.

Later on during Thursday's court proceedings, the attorneys agreed to a stipulated agreement allowing the footage regardless of if minutes of the video were missing. The agreement indicated that the footage was not altered in any way by the department.

Elkhart County Prosecutors Office Criminal Intelligence Analyst Jeremy Stout claimed the surveillance footage indicated that as people were rushing to exit the club, a possible shooter appeared to exit the building too and raised his arms to shoot a single shot toward Altameemi running from the building and stumbling, then the possible shooter running north, whereas most the people were running south toward the cars in the parking lot.

When Cruze arrived on the scene, the video shows, according to Stout, the possible shooter changing directions and moving southbound, which is away from Cruze and his vehicle. The individual was identified as Dentrell Brown, based on a gender reveal party Brown attended earlier in the day.

The man identified as Brown got into a white vehicle that appeared in the alley and left.

At the scene, witnesses inside told Cruze that "South Bend people" were causing the problems.

Kenya Barhams, who worked at the Eagles at the time, said the initial fighting occurred right in front of the bar she was behind. Barham said Brown was on the ground being attacked by several men. Some witnesses said Altameemi or Townsend were involved in the fight, but no one witness indicated all three involved. Security guards and other staff separated the fight, but then another one began almost immediately.

Just a few minutes later, when she heard shots from near the pool tables, Barham said she ran to hide with patrons behind the bar. Someone rushed over to help a man who had been shot in an effort to keep him conscious, and she was asked to get towels for the victim.

Barham also noted that she heard the security guard say "You don't have to do this," before he was shot, and Brown re-entered the building.

Altameemi testified Tuesday that he went to the club with a group of friends. He'd broken up one of the fights at the club, one that Brown was in, though he didn't know him or anyone else involved at the time.

During cross-examination, Baldwin gave him a transcript of the police interview of Altameemi days after the shooting, claiming that he had fought Brown. Altameemi said he didn't remember fighting him, but he acknowledged based on the transcript, that he did say that.

Altameemi went on to explain that after several of the people involved in the fight left, he saw one of the security guards being shot, and began to run away.

Townsend, however, told the jury Tuesday that he didn't know a fight had occurred at all, but he knew there was commotion. He was quite drunk and said he remembered waking up in the hospital. Both men required surgeries.

Christopher Allen was allegedly taken by gunpoint but said during the trial Wednesday that he didn't remember much of the rest of the day, including the gender reveal party he and Brown are alleged to have attended. Instead, the first time he remembers seeing Brown was at the club that night.

Allen said he did go to the homicide unit to talk about the shooting, but that he hadn't actually seen the shooting occur. He said he and Brown weren't involved in any fight at the club as far as he was aware and left as security was escorting people out.

"He never went back in there," Allen said during the trial, claiming that when he heard the gunshots, Brown was next to him.

Prosecuting Attorney Kathleen Claeys spent much of Allen's time in court attempting to confirm information Allen had allegedly provided to investigators early on. Allen told defense counsel that he was under the influence of ecstasy, PCP, and alcohol during the incident and that it might account for his lapse in memory.

Altameemi and Townsend have also filed lawsuits against the Eagles Lodge for the fight and what they deem as inadequate protection of the club's patrons. In the suits, the two men claim that Brown (listed as unidentified in the lawsuit) picked a fight with other patrons, left and returned to the club with a firearm, and began shooting.

The lawsuits' complaints predominantly surround the fact that the club did not allow weapons, which disallowed them from protecting themselves inside the establishment, and as a result, he was shot multiple times.

"If the place or character of the business is such that the business owner/operator should reasonably anticipate careless, wrongful, or criminal conduct on the part of the third persons, either generally or at some particular time, the business owner/operator is under a duty to take precautions against it and to provide reasonably sufficient protection," Altameemi's lawsuit alleges, citing damages including series personal injury, pain, suffering, mental anguish, and inconvenience, both past and future; loss of income and earning capacity in the future, permanent physical impairment, medical expenses, and loss of enjoyment of life.

The Trustees of Elkhart Aerie 395 Fraternal Order Of Eagles denied all of the accusations by way of response in the Townsend case, which was filed in August, and confirmed Townsend's request for a jury trial. In Altameemi's case, which was filed in early February, the club has not yet issued a response in Elkhart County Superior Court 2.

Brown, however, is facing two Level 1 felony counts of attempted murder as well as a Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting incident, which reportedly sent two men to Elkhart General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

South Bend City Police Firearm and Tool Examiner Ray Wolfenbarger told the jury Thursday that he believed all the shell casings and bullets found came from the same gun.

The trial continues Friday.

