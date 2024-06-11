Surveillance pics released of suspects wanted in shooting death of Bronx man

Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage of the two suspects wanted for gunning down a 29-year-old Bronx man just blocks from the victim’s home.

Kelvin Sims, 29, was returning home from a neighborhood store in Morris Park when two gunmen opened fire at him on Sacket Ave. and Williamsbridge Road about 5:35 p.m. Sunday , cops said.

Sims was struck in the head and chest, cops said.

“It sounded like fireworks, four to five shots,” Sims’ neighbor Paola Castaldi told the Daily News Monday. “I didn’t realize it was him until later.”

Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. Friends and neighbors remembered Sims as a quiet humble man who spent his spare time making music.

“It’s sad. He was only 29 years old,” Castaldi said. “Nobody deserves this. It’s crazy.”

It was not immediately clear why Sims was targeted.

The gunmen ran off but the NYPD recovered surveillance footage of the suspects at the scene. Cops are asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.