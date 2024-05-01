Surveillance footage shows thieves returning to steal car for 2nd time in 2 days in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson family is still reeling from a recent theft of their car on Monday, only for the perpetrators to return the next day.

Mike Del Prado shared surveillance footage from their home near Anthem Parkway and Eastern Boulevard with 8 News Now capturing the movement on Monday just before 5 a.m. Two figures appeared to walk right up the Del Prado driveway to steal a Tesla Model S.

“It looked like they were using a repeater because they were fuddling around with something in their hand it managed to open my trunk which means the fob was still in the proximity,” Del Prado explained. “It will extend the signal and make the car react.”

He showed 8 News Now how they entered the casita where his daughter stayed. Unfortunately, the door was unlocked. They were able to get the key and take off.

The family tracked the Tesla and Henderson police recovered the car after processing it. The thieves returned Tuesday morning around 3:30 a.m. and jumped the fence from Anthem Parkway.

Mike Del Prado shared surveillance footage showing his car being stolen in Henderson and the thieves returning the next day.

Mike Del Prado shared surveillance footage showing his car being stolen in Henderson and the thieves returning the next day. (Mike Del Prado)

Camera outside of Henderson home that was victim to a car theft (KLAS)

“I noticed someone was out there. I grabbed my firearm and was able to apprehend one of the two suspects. One ran away, the other one I was able to apprehend. Quick reaction from the Henderson police department. [They] took that person into custody,” he said.

Del Prado has 14 cameras around the house and said he plans to add more, replace locks, and re-enforce security on their cars.

Overall, the family is creating their own safety procedures. Del Prado shared some advice to 8 News Now saying, “If you have a fob, hide it further into your house. Phones are easy to hack. Just be more tidy and careful.”

Henderson police confirmed a juvenile was taken into custody on Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing.

