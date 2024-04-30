Surveillance Footage Shows Moment Florida Shooter Opens Fire at Party, Injuring 10

A 16-year-old shooting suspect was arrested after 10 people were injured at a party in Sanford, Florida, on Sunday, April 28, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

Footage released by deputies shows the moment the teen allegedly opened fire at an unlicensed party.

The sheriff’s office said deputies had responded to the venue prior to the shooting, following reports of a 200-strong crowd attending an event that did not have the required permit.

Deputies were outside the building when they heard multiple gunshots, which dispersed the crowd.

Once deputies were able to get inside, they found that a security guard had apprehended the suspect.

The shooting was a result of a physical altercation, deputies said, and a second, unidentified shooter had also fired shots.

Ten people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said. Nine of them had been treated and released on April 29. Credit: Seminole County Sheriff via Storyful