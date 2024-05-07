Surveillance footage shows Mica Miller buying a gun. Evidence released includes 911 call

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Department has ruled Mica Miller’s death a suicide.

According to a Facebook post Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the North Carolina law enforcement agency said the decision was based on surveillance footage, interviews, physical evidence and the examination of the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

The death of Miller has received national attention and has been reviewed and analyzed by family, friends and church members.

“First, let me say on behalf of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that our sincere condolences are being sent to the family and friends of Mica Miller,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins wrote in the post. “This incident has garnered much attention from across the Carolinas and beyond. ... Unfortunately, rumors and conspiracy theories were spreading quickly, and assumptions were being made. However, in the end, we must make decisions based on the facts, and evidence that has been gathered.”

It was first said that Miller, 30, of Myrtle Beach, was found in her vehicle. However, the post said that she was found in the water.

The post said Robeson County E911 Communications Center received a 911 call from a female, who was later identified as Mica Miller. 30, of Myrtle Beach, who asked the dispatcher if her phone could be located because she was going to kill herself and wanted her family to be able to find her body.

During the conversation with the dispatcher, the caller hung up the phone and the dispatcher was unable to contact the caller. The dispatcher was able to find the location of the caller and dispatched a deputy to the location, which was in Lumber River State Park in Orrum, North Carolina.

Investigators located a gun case in the passenger seat of the vehicle and a box of ammunition in the center console. Investigators also found a receipt for the handgun from a pawn shop and a receipt from a convenience store in the vehicle. Both receipts were dated for same day of Miller’s death, April 27, 2024.

During the search of the park, investigators were approached by an individual who had found a bag near the water edge with an identification belonging to Miller. The individual stated that he heard someone crying and a gunshot while he was fishing.

Law enforcement continued the search and E911 received a call from an individual who stated that a body was located in the water. It was identified as Mica Miller. A 9mm handgun was located in the water at the crime scene during the search of the area.

During the investigation, Miller’s phone and other personal belongings were located. A search of Miller’s phone revealed that she conducted a Google search for “national parks near me” and the Lumber River State Park location was provided.

The investigation also revealed that Miller and her estranged husband, John-Paul Miller, had been separated and were involved in the legal system. This information led to the investigators confirming the whereabouts of Miller and a female that he is allegedly romantically involved with. Investigators were able to confirm that both individuals were not in North Carolina on the night before and the day of Miller’s death.

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, law enforcement and the medical examiner met with the parents and immediate family members of Mica Miller. John-Paul Miller was given the opportunity to attend a separate meeting and Miller indicated through his attorney that he would not come to North Carolina to meet with the Investigators.

