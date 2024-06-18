Surrounded by new development, Shari's closes after 30 years in Bremerton

Employees were moving equipment and supplies out of Sharis in Bremerton on Monday, June 17, 2024.

EAST BREMERTON – Workers at the Shari’s Cafe and Pies on Wheaton Way hauled boxes out of the hexagonal-shaped building Monday morning, as the longtime 24-hour site packed up after closing.

The restaurant, one of over 70 locations including one in Silverdale and Port Orchard, opened in the early 1990s and stood firm as businesses vacated the retail strip just south of Riddell Road in the early 2000s. Now, after the complex, now known as Bremerton Station, has experienced a resurgence of business and foot traffic with the addition of a Wendy’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Flooring and Decor, Planet Fitness and Wilco, not to mention 193 new apartments right up the hill, the diner is closing its doors.

Representatives from the complex's development company, MAJ Development Corporation, and Shari’s corporations did not respond to requests for confirmation or more information as of Tuesday. Workers clearing the restaurant Monday, who declined to be identified and referred questions to the corporate headquarters, speculated that the store would be torn down following the closing.

The owners of Shari's restaurant were locked in a legal battle about two years ago with MAJ Development, based in Vancouver, Washington. MAJ purchased the Shari’s building and the entire shopping complex in December 2022 for $12.5 million, and announced plans to build the Wendy’s, Chipotle and a MOD Pizza in the same parking lot as Shari's. MOD Pizza has not opened and one newly built restaurant space remains vacant.

Shari's Cafe and Pies is still operating its locations in Silverdale, on NW Bucklin Hill Road, and in Port Orchard in the retail complex at the exit of Highway 16 and Sedgwick Road.

Another restaurant with a stand-alone location in the Bremerton Station complex's parking lot, Aceituno's Mexican Food, confirmed on Tuesday that it will remain open, and is even expanding its lobby hours as business thrives, a representative said.

