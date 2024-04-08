Surrey County Council appoints new chief executive

Surrey County Council has appointed a new chief executive.

Terence Herbert will replace Joanna Killian who left her role to take up a new job as chief executive of the Local Government Association.

Mr Herbert's appointment will need formal ratification at a full council meeting on Tuesday, but the authority said he was expected to take over in the summer.

He was appointed as the chief executive of Wiltshire Council in 2020.

