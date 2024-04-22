Surprise teen booked into jail after accidentally shooting other teen at work

Surprise police arrested a teenage boy after officials say he accidentally shot another teenager while at work on Saturday evening.

Officer Chris Thomas, a department spokesperson, said the shooting occurred at a business near RH Johnson Boulevard and West Bell Road when a 16-year-old employee brought the gun to show another employee. Thomas said a 17-year-old employee was walking by when the 16-year-old fired the gun, striking the former in the upper torso.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released later that evening.

Thomas said the 16-year-old employee tried to conceal evidence of the shooting but didn't elaborate on how.

Police booked him into jail on numerous felonies including aggravated assault, endangerment and unlawful discharge of firearms. Additional information was not immediately available as of Sunday afternoon.

